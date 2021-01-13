A major flyover will be partially closed for Metro tunneling. The Sealdah flyover—between M G Road and Beliaghata Road in Kolkata —will remain closed for vehicular movement from 11 pm on January 15 to 6 am on January 19 morning due to metro construction work. This was announced by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL).

The Kolkata police has announced an advisory for drivers. As per the new advisory, the vehicles coming from North Kolkata will have to avail M G Road, Amherst Street, B B Ganguly Street and Lenin Sarani to reach Moulali crossing. If the pressure of traffic increases at any point of time, traffic may get diverted from Maniktala Crossing to Amherst Street and from Shyambazar Crossing to Bhupen Bose Avenue and C R Avenue.

North Kolkata bound vehicles will be diverted through S N Banerjee Road via Esplanade, Dorina Crossing, Central Avenue and Colootola Street in order to reach APC Road in Sealdah. Those availing Beliaghata Main Road will be allowed beyond Moulali crossing. Vehicles going to Sealdah railway station from North Kolkata will be diverted from Rajabazar Crossing via Narkeldanga Main Road, Phoolbagan Crossing, Beliaghata Main Road.