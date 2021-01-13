Nathuram Godse library shut down just two days after opening

A library in the name of Nathuram Godse, assassin of Mahatma Gandhi opened by the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha’s (ABHM) has locked down by the authorities just two days after its opening. The district authorities in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh has closed the library after massive public outrage. The District Magistrate imposed Section 144 to ensure law and order in the city and seized all the materials of the library. T

This library, named the ‘Godse Gyan Shala’ was set up at the Mahasabha’s office at Daulat Ganj. According to news reports the library was stocked with literature on how Godse ‘plotted the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, his articles and his speeches’. The ABHM opened the library to propagate the ideology of Godse.

“A meeting was held with members of the Hindu Mahasabha and the Gyanshala was shut down. All the literature, posters, banners and other materials were seized”, said Gwalior District Magistrate.