‘Photo isn’t the shot both sides had agreed upon’, Kamala Harris’ team on Vogue cover photo

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris adorns the cover of the February issue of Vogue magazine, but here the shot of the country’s soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn’t what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.

Instead of the powder blue power suit, Harris wore for her cover shoot, the first African American woman elected vice president is rather seen in more informal attire and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on the campaign trail. Harris’ team was unaware that the cover photo had been changed until images came out late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover.

Vogue said it chose the more informal image of Harris for the cover because the photo portrayed her “authentic, approachable nature, which they consider is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”The magazine said it published both images as digital magazine covers to “respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward.” The photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will be on the cover of the fashion bible’s print edition.

The cover also caused outrage on social media as posters showed disappointment in how the magazine decided to present the nation’s first female vice president on its cover.