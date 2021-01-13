” They are not followers of Lord Ram, they are followers of Nathuram Godse”: TMC leader

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and TMC youth wing leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticized BJP. Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister has mocked the BJP for indulging in tall talks about Swami Vivekananda but deviating from his basic ideology in true sense and spreading his ideas in a distorted manner.

“BJP leaders take the name of Swamiji. But, in reality they try to create divisions among people in the name of religion . They utter the name of Ram, but act like Nathuram . They are not able to pronounce the name of Swami Vivekananda properly and hence they have no right to speak about him,” said Abhishek Banerjee.

“West Bengal, which is the birthplace Swami Vivekananda, has no place for hate politics imported from Gujarat. They claim to be followers of Lord Ram. They are not followers of Ram, they are followers of Nathuram (Godse). They are followers of divisive politics”, he added.

“I don’t want to politicise today’s event. But, I must say one thing that a political party is trying to portray itself to be a follower of Swami Vivekananda. I want to tell BJP members that Swamiji never preached hate politics and communalism, which is the basis of the saffron party. The people of Bengal and the land of Vivekananda, which is his birthplace, will reject the hate politics practiced by the saffron party,” added Banerjee.