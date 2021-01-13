UAE police issues new warning

UAE police has issued a new warning for all residents . The Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers and pedestrians against the dangers of jaywalking and reminded them to abide by traffic laws. Abu Dhabi police has launched a new traffic safety campaign named “Safety Path”. The police has advised all pedestrians to cross roads only through designated areas and to follow the traffic lights at intersections.

“Random crossing of roads is among the main causes of run-over accidents. Pedestrians should use the designated crossing points properly, be vigilant and obey any signals at controlled crossings,” said Abu Dhabi police.

Pedestrians who violate traffic signals and cross the road at undesignated areas will be imposed a fine of 400 dirham . Driver will get a fine of 500 dirham and six black point for not giving way to pedestrians.