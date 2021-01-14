Covid vaccine has been distributed to various districts in the state…. Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of Covid vaccine to various districts will start today. Currently, the Covishield vaccine is stored at the regional centers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

The vaccine will be transported from Thiruvananthapuram Regional Center to Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. The vaccine will be transported from Kochi to Idukki, Kottayam, Palakkad and Thrissur districts and from Kozhikode to Kannur, Kasaragod, Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Ernakulam district has the highest number of doses delivered (73000 doses). Kasaragod district has the lowest number of registered health workers.