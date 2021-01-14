Drug Company will be responsible for side effects of vaccine recipients: says Centre….

New Delhi: The Centre has said that pharmaceutical companies are responsible for any side effects of Covid vaccine recipients. The Centre has rejected the demand of the companies that the Central Government should also take responsibility if there are any side effects on the recipients of the vaccines. The Centre also said that the drug companies should pay compensation to those who suffer from side effects.

By Saturday, 3,000 vaccination centers will be set up in the country. It will increase to 5,000 next month, the Union Health Ministry said. Covaxine or Covishield can be decided based on the availability. The second injection should be the same as the first injection. The Union Ministry of Health has suggested that only one vaccine should be used at a vaccination center set up for Covid vaccination.