Gulf country announces date of reopening of schools

A gulf country has announced the date of reopening of schools. Oman has announced the date of reopening of schools. The date was announced by Supreme Committee in Oman. The committee announced that the schools in Oman will open for students from January 17.

The details will be announced alter by the Ministry of Education. The committee announced that the resumption will be subject to observing strict mandatory procedures including social distancing, and all other precautionary measures . Strict health protocols will have to be followed by teachers, students, administrative staff and parents.