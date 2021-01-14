Gulf country issues travel advisory

A gulf country has issued a travel advisory for its residents and citizens. Saudi Arabia has issued the travel advisory. Saudi Arabia has warned citizens against travelling to 12 countries. The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has issued the warning.

The list of 12 countries include Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan, Libya, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Somalia and Congo. The warning has been issued as a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in some countries.

As per the new announcement, all residents who to travel to these countries must obtain a prior permission. The citizens residing in the countries where the pandemic is not under control are also required to register their information at the respective Saudi embassies in the countries.