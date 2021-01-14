Know what happened after the crop top made with train seat cover was put up for sale….

If you ask me where the amazing reforms are happening, I can easily say that it is the fashion industry. Recently, the image of stylish pants made with long sacks went viral. Now the images of a different dress with train seat covers are also going viral. The girl behind this design is Marie Thurston Taylor, who never even dreamed of it.

Marie Train, who is also a fashion design student, shared pictures of the crop top with a seat cover on social media. The attire is designed using the seat covers of the British train company. Marie designed the top with used seat covers and put them up for sale online. Marie put the clothes on sale for Rs 1,500 through a shopping app that sells second-hand clothes.

i am lost for words pic.twitter.com/MnwE5aL6Mx — Depop Drama (@depopdrama) January 7, 2021

Marie has faced criticism from the shopping app for selling clothing designed with stolen products. But Marie said she did not steal them and used two seat covers that had fallen out of London’s Marylebone station.