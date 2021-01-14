Low-intensity earthquake hits

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a low-intensity earthquake has hit Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Noida 7.03 pm on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck 37 7 km north-northeast of Noida. No damage and causality was reported due to the earthquake.

In 2020, the national capital region experienced four small earthquakes between the months of April and August. The first one occurred on April 12 in the northeastern boundary of Delhi, registering a magnitude of 3.5.