More than 100 shanties gutted in massive fire

More than 100 shanties were gutted in a massive fire in Bagbazar in Kolkata on Wednesday night. The fire which caused also explosions were extinguished by more than 20 fire tenders . At least seven LPG cylinders exploded during the fire. No causalities were reported.

The fire started at around 6.45 pm. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. The fire was extinguished by fire brigade by around 11pm.

The fire damaged several windows and doors of the first and second floors of the Udbodhan building in Udbodhan Lane. Several books of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are published from the Udbodhan house.

“Several files in the accounts section have been damaged. Thankfully, we could save the computers that store valuable data. Even the godown that stores books was spared. We are yet to assess the extent of the damage since there is no power connection,” said Swami Nityamuktananda.