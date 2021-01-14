‘Namma Metro’ extends to Kanakapura Road from January 14th onwards.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B S Yediyurappa ,on Wednesday announced that The Namma Metro train services from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch on Kanakapura Road will start from January 14,

“After the successful launch of the train service to the Airport, here is one more step towards easing commuting in Bengaluru. Namma Metro’s 6 km Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute stretch of the Green Line will be flagged off on January 14,” the chief minister said in his tweet.

The services from Yelachenahalli towards Anjanapura on Kanakapura had missed many deadlines, though the metro rail infrastructure was on schedule. The metro rail infrastructure was ready on time but unfortunately for many months the operations could not start. According to the BMRCL officials, the Chief Minister will flag off the train on Thursday. The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, will take part in the event virtually. The extended Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute railway line will constitute five stations – Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Talaghattapura, and Silk Institute.