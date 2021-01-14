Prime Minister Jan Aushadhi Medical Shops has achieved a record gain; People saved Rs 3,000 crore

Bangalore: Medicines worth Rs 484 crore were sold through Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Medical Shops in the last financial year alone. By January 12, 2021, sales were up 60 percent from the previous year. Jan Aushadhi has a total of 7064 outlets in the country. Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said the Jan Aushadhi scheme has saved Rs 3,000 crore of the people of the country.

During the financial year 2019-2020, the Central Government has sanctioned a grant of `35.51 crores to Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Thus, for every rupee spent by the government, the citizens have been able to save an average of Rs. 74. The government has also sold more than Rs 10 crore worth of Jan Aushadhi ‘Suvidha’ sanitary Napkins through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

