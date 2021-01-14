Parliament’s Budget Session to start from Jan 29th…. read more!!!

New Delhi: The budget session of the Parliament will begin on the 29th of this month. The budget will be presented on February 1 at 11 am.

Although the spread of Covid in the capital has decreased, Covid security arrangements and precautions will remain the same during the budget session. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will meet at different times in the two chambers as in the previous session. There will be question and answer sessions. Control of the media will continue. Visitors are not allowed.

The budget session will begin with the President addressing both the Houses. Apart from the Central Hall, facilities will be provided for members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers during the President’s address.

The expansion of Covid was reported in the second phase of the budget session last year. The conference adjourned until March 23. A nationwide shutdown was announced on March 25. The monsoon meeting was held six months later. The winter meeting was skipped. During the monsoon session, several MPs were affected by the Covid.