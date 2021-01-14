Railway announces special train

Indian Railway has announced a special train. The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the special train to reduce the passenger rush during ‘Makara Sankrati’.

South Central Railway has announced that it will operate a special train from Kakinada to Secunderabad. Train number 07458, Secunderabad Sankranti Special Train, will depart Kakinada Town at 8:40 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:45 am on the next day.

The train have stops at Samarlakota, Dwarapudi, Rajamundry, Nidadvolu, Tadepelligudem, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Vijayawada, Guntur and others.