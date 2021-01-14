Royal Enfield hikes prices of its bikes: Full list of updated prices

India’s most popular two wheeler company, Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its models. Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its bikes, including the newly launched Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now priced at Rs. 1,33,446, which is Rs. 185 higher than the previous version. The Bullet 350X priced at Rs. 1,27,279 to Rs. 1,42,890. Price of Classic 350 has surged by Rs. 2,117 to Rs. 2,290. The price of Meteor 350 surged by Rs.3,146 . The bike is now priced within the range of Rs. 1,78,744 to Rs.1,93,656.

Updated prices:

Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Rs 133,446

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 X: From Rs 127,279 to Rs 142,890

Royal Enfield Classic 350: From Rs 171,569 to 188,436

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: From Rs 178,744 to 193,656

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: From Rs 269,764 to Rs 291,007

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: From Rs 285,679 to Rs 306,922