Srinagar facing the worst winter in 30 years; The famous Dal Lake has frozen to ice….

Srinagar: Srinagar in Kashmir is witnessing the worst winter in 30 years. The maximum temperature in Srinagar is minus 8.4 degrees Celsius. In 1991, the temperature was minus 11.8 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest temperature ever recorded. Even the famous Dal Lake is frozen.

Palgam, the base camp of the Amarnath pilgrimage in south Kashmir, had a low of minus 11.1 degrees Celsius last night. Even the water supply was disrupted due to the extreme cold. This is because the water in the pipe is frozen in extreme cold. Roads are covered with snow.