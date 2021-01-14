The 4 day long Great Republic Day sale announced by Amazon!!! Know more.

Amazon has announced the Great Republic Day Sale, and it begins on January 20, 2021. The new Amazon sale will be a four-day sale program and will end on January 23. The company says that the Great Republic Day Sale will have offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion and beauty essentials, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials, and more.

Customers can avail of a 10 percent immediate discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select Debit and Credit Cards.

Amazon has revealed a list of brands open with discounts during the sale, including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Bosch, HP, Lenovo, JBL, and boAt Sony, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm, and more. Amazon also announces that customers can get deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

While Amazon hasn’t disclosed the exact deals on various products, as of now, and we can expect it to offer new deals as the sale date nears. Some of the deals claimed by Amazon include up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60 percent off on electronics, up to 50 percent off on large appliances and TV, and up to 40 percent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Amazon has also said that it will have an exclusive category for the top 10 products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, kitchen appliances, apparel, electronics, home entertainment, and more segments that have received 4-star or above rating on the e-commerce platform.