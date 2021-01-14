Trump became the first president to be impeached twice in American history….

Washington: Donald Trump has become the first president in American history to be impeached twice. A vote in the House of Representatives decided to impeach Trump again. The House of Representatives has filed an impeachment motion against Trump for allegedly inciting riots in the country.

The House of Representatives went into impeachment proceedings after Vice President Mike Pence refused to apply the 25th Amendment to oust Trump. The impeachment motion was passed by 232 votes to197. 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted against Trump. 197 Republicans did not support the impeachment motion. With the passage of the impeachment motion in the House of Representatives, the trial will now move to the Senate.

With a two-thirds majority in the Senate, Trump could be indicted. When the impeachment motion against Trump was introduced in 2019, not a single member of the Republican Party supported it. At the same time, Trump’s response has been that impeachment is part of a hunt that has been going on against him for years. What is happening in America is absurd and horrible. Trump responded by saying that current developments are a danger to the United States.