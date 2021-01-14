UAE bans sale of two fish species

UAE has banned sale of tow fish species. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has issued the ban.

As per the order issued by the ministry, the fishing of goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) were banned in UAE from February 1 to 28. It also bans the sale of these species, regardless of their origin in all fish markets and retail outlets over the same period. The order asks fishermen to any goldlined seabream and king soldier bream fish caught accidentally back into the water.

Also, the order ends the ban on fishing and trade of Arabian safi (rabbitfish) and sheri (emperor) during their breeding season. The decision was implemented for the past five years to alleviate the pressure on safi and sheri due to high consumer demand for these species.