UAE police issue fresh warning to drivers

The UAE police has issued a new advisory for all residents. The Abu Dhabi police has urged all residents to check their check their vehicle tyres regularly to avoid driving on damaged and expired ones to prevent crashes. The Abu Dhabi police has informed that bad and worn-out tires pose a great danger to the safety of drivers and other road users.

Abu Dhabi police has launched a new traffic safety campaign in association with Saeed Company. Police has warned that a fine of Dh500 along with four black points will be imposed on violators. And their vehicles will be impounded for one week.