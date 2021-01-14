DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeEntertainmentSpecialVideo

Watch this elephant complaining to her mahout about people taking photos…

Jan 14, 2021, 09:26 pm IST

Andal has a reluctance to face the camera. He complains that everyone is taking his beautiful photo unnecessarily.  Andal is an elephant at the Sriranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli.

A video of Andal is now conquering hearts on social media. Watch it here:

Someone commented below the video that it was a valuable relationship. The video was shared on Gannuprem’s Twitter account. The video has already been viewed by over two lakh people. Thousands of people retweeted and liked the video. Once you see it, you’ll be sure to click to see it again.

