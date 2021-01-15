Announcement in the state budget giving relief and happiness to the journalists…..

Thiruvananthapuram: The state budget has provided relief and happiness to the journalists. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has announced that a press club will be set up in the capital with accommodation for women journalists under the auspices of the Media Academy.

The finance minister made this clear in the budget presentation of the Pinarayi government. An amount of 5 crore has been set apart for the Academy and 1 crore for the Kerala Museum. Non-journalist and journalist pension has been increased by Rs.1000.

It has also announced a comprehensive plan to provide employment to 20 lakh people on the digital platform in five years. The Finance Minister said that three lakh jobs will be created in the coming financial year.