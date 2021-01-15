BSNL launches new offers for customers

The public sector telecom service provider in India, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid plan for its customers. BSNL is offering unlimited data, 100 free SMS per day both local and on national roaming and voice calls both local and national in the plan of Rs.398.

The prepaid plan comes with 30 days validity period. The plan is available only in select circles like Chennai and Haryana.

BSNL has also launched the cheapest ever recharge plan. Customers will get one year validity for Rs.365 recharge. Under this BSNL plan, users will be given 2GB data daily along with the unlimited voice calling facility. In the first 60 days, 250 minutes of daily talk will be free. After the end of 250 minutes daily limit, the tariff will be charged as per the base plan. In this plan, 100 SMS facility is available daily.

This recharge plan is available in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, West Bengal, North East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, UP East and UP West.