‘Champakka’ not utilized to the fullest. Wasted on large scale.

Hundreds of water apples fall from the tree unattended and perish in the soil. As the fruit is common in most households, it does not have any demand in the area of production. The farmers thus do not get any benefit from it. This is because no ventures to produce value-added products like juice, squash, jam, wine, and syrup made from water apple, which can be a source of income for the farmers, are initiated on a commercial-scale.

This fruit is nutritious and delicious. Commercialization of the same will help the farmers immensely and consumers can reach good quality products too.