‘Chathurmukham’, Malayalam horror thriller starring Manju Warrier to hit the screens in February

The big-budget horror thriller ‘Chathurmukham’ movie Starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne, will hit the movie theatres in February. The movie gives much importance to graphics and action sequences and is produced at a budget of Rs 5.5 crore.

Action sequences performed by Manju Warrier will be the highlight of the movie. The makers of the movie assured that Manju Warrier’s remarkable performance will enthrall her fans. She has attempted rope stunt scenes in the movie for the first time. ‘Chathurmukham’ will mark Manju’s first horror movie in her career.

The movie is directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V and is produced by Jiss Thomas and Justin Thomas. Post-production works of the movie have already been completed.