Commodity Market: Gold prices surges again

The price of gold has slipped down again on the Indian market. The price of gold s fell for the second day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) February gold futures edged lower by 0.2% to Rs. 49,122 per 10 gram. Silver futures were also weak today, falling 0.8% to Rs. 66,150 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged again. The price has reached at Rs.36,800 up by Rs.200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4600 higher by Rs. 25.On Thursday the price of gold has declined in the Kerala market.

Also Read: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

in the international market, the price of spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,850.36 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $25.65 an ounce while platinum eased to $1,116.