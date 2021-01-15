Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves to 96.53% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved and reached at 96.53% in India. The fatality rate is at 1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

15590 new coronavirus infection had been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases rised to 1,05,27,683. 191 new deaths due to the infection has also reported. The death toll surged to 1,51,918. The overall recoveries has reached at 1,01,62,738.

Also Read; Union Health Minister reacts to the rumour that Covid-19 vaccine can cause infertility

At present there are 2,13,027 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country. This comprises 2.02 per cent of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, 18,49,62,401 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,30,096 samples being tested on Thursday.