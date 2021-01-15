Covid protocols imposed under section 144 for Kochi’s movie theatres.

Kochi Police imposed Section 144 in the neighborhood of the city’s theatres after huge crowds were found crowding the place after theatres reopened for screening on Wednesday.

The city police commissioner, CH Nagaraju commented that it was noticed that the crowd was comprised of mainly the youth and he urged them to act responsibly to safeguard not only themselves but also the elderly at home.

Section 144 prevents the assembly of four or more people. It is inflicted in urgent cases of a nuisance or expected danger to some extent that has the potential to cause trouble or damage to human life and property. As per rules no order can prevail after two months of commencement. But in this case, the government might extend the term of the order to six months.