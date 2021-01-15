New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has issued a stern warning to China. Rajnath Singh said that Indian soldiers are capable of answering any question about the country’s self-esteem.

He was speaking at an event organized in Bangalore on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day. India never wants a war. But they are committed to ensuring the safety of all the people of the country. He also warned that if any forces questioned India’s self-esteem, the Indian Army would be able to give them an appropriate answer.