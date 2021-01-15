Drug trafficking case: NCB arrested Minister’s son-in-law

Mumbai: Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Nawab Malik, a senior NCP leader, and Maharashtra Minority Welfare Minister, has been remanded in custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till May 18 in connection with a drug case. He was arrested after it was discovered that Sameer had links with a three-member gang, including a UK citizen, who was arrested with 200 kilograms of drugs. The NCB then raided Sameer’s residence in Bandra and his affiliates in Juhu.

Sameer had handed over Rs 20,000 to a member of a drug gang, including foreigners, through an online app. The NCB later summoned Sameer for questioning. However, the arrest was made after the probe team could not answer the questions of the NCB officials and came to know that the money transfer was related to a drug deal. Minister Nawab Malik has said that no one is above the law and that legal action should be taken without discrimination.

