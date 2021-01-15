Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The muted opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.07 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 73.04 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Government blacklists 9 Chinese companies including Xiaomi

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06 per cent to 90.29.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,879.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,370.17 crore in the Indian equity market.