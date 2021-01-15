Fuel prices rise again in India

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have risen again in India. Fuel prices rose by 25 paise on Wednesday and on Thursday. Fuel prices are at an all-time high in the capital Delhi and the industrial capital Mumbai.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 91.32 and diesel Rs 81.60. In Delhi, it is 84.70 and 74.88 respectively. On October 4, 2018, the biggest increase in petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 91.34. But diesel prices are at an all-time high in Mumbai.

