China’s worst virus outbreak, lockdown announced: Hebei Province is the source of the new Covid epidemic….

BEIJING: A highly genetically modified virus is spreading in China. One death has been reported in the country due to a severe virus infection. This is the first Covid death officially reported in China in the last eight months.

The National Health Commission said that 138 people have been diagnosed with Covid. This is the highest rate reported in a single day since March 2020. As the Covid outbreak intensified, inspections in the country were doubled and travel bans were imposed. The test was intensified in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei province, the source of the new Covid disease.

Covid tests are being conducted at schools and shops in the area. Once again, the lockdown has been imposed in the northern part of China as the Covid outbreak intensifies. All major cities in Hebei Province are under lockdown. Closures have also been imposed in the neighboring province of Singtai. A state of emergency has been declared in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.