Gulf country makes important announcement

A gulf country has announced that it will resume work next week at a visa centre in Sri Lanka. Qatar has announced this. The Interior Ministry of Qatar announced that the entre in Colombo will start re-operation on January 20 and that appointment reservation will be available via its website.

The visa centres work to finalise procedures for recruiting expatriate workers through accredited centres with the aim of facilitating related measures, protecting migrants’ rights and documenting labour contracts. They also guarantee that expatriates will do their jobs upon arrival in Qatar.

Also Read: Qatar Airways announces date of resuming flight services

Those facilities operate according to an electronic system to process procedures including medical tests, bio-data and conclusion of expat’s contracts under oversight of the bodies concerned in Qatar.