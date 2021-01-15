India Vs Australia 4th Test: Australia 274 for 5 against India

In cricket, the hosts Australia were 274 for 5 against India in the fourth and final Cricket Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Earlier, Australian captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first.

India has made 4 changes in its playing 11 as Washington Sundar and T Natarajan make their Test debut.

Australia has made one change in its playing 11 from the third Test as opener Will Pucovski failed to recover from the shoulder injury.

Marnus Labuschagne scored 108 runs in 204 balls. Steve Smith scored 36 and Mathew Wade scored 45. For India T Natarajan picked the wickets of Labuschagne and Matthew Wade.

Australia won the first match and second match was won by India. The third match ended in a draw. Both teams will be looking to seal the hotly contested series with a win, but even a draw would see the series tied and the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be retained by India.

The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. The top two teams on the ICC WTC points table will qualify for the finals.

India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan.

Australia playing 11: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.