Nationwide curfew announced by Prime Minister

A nationwide curfew was announced by Prime Minister. Jean Castex , the Prime Minister of France has announced a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The daily nationwide curfew at 6:00 pm will start from Saturday.

At present, most of France has been under an 8:00 pm curfew, with some parts of the country, already under the stricter 6:00 pm curfew. Schools will remain open, but indoor sports activities have again been banned for now.

Also Read; Recovery rate improves to 96.53% in India

Passengers arriving in France from non-European Union destinations would have to present a negative Covid test less than 72 hours old, and would have to self-isolate for seven days. They would then have to take a second test after the isolation period.