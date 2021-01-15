President’s contribution to the construction of the Ram Temple… Know more!!!

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind donated Rs 5,00,100 to the construction of the Ram Temple. Fundraising for the construction of the Ram temple began on Thursday at the national level. Fundraising started on Makara Sankranti Day and will end on February 27, Magha Purnima Day.

The committee had said that the Ram temple would be built with the money of the devotees. But crores of rupees had reached the trust soon after the news came that the construction of the Ram temple was about to begin. In addition to cash, gold and silver were donated.