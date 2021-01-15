Qatar Airways announces date of resuming flight services

The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced the date of resuming light services. Qatar Airways announced that it will restart flight services to Egypt. The flights to Egypt will resume from January 18.

Qatar Airways has said it will resume its services to Egypt with a flight to Cairo on January 18, to be followed by a flight to Alexandria, Egypt’s second biggest city, on January 25. The Egyptian state carrier EgyptAir said it will fly to Qatar starting on January 18. EgyptAir will fly daily to Qatar, in addition to four flights a week from the Bourj Al Arab airport in Alexandria.

Earlier, Egypt has decided to open its airspace to Qatar. Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority announced that airspace of the country will be opened for flights to and from Qatar. Egypt Air and Qatar Airways will resume flights between the two countries, allowing Egyptians and Qataris to travel directly.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have already opened their airspaces to Qatari flights in line with the GCC agreement. Earlier, 4 gulf countries has lifted the blockade imposed on Qatar. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had lifted the blockade on Qatar. The full deal was signed at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).