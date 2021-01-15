Railway Ministry clarifies about ticket price hike

The Union Railway Ministry has clarified about the news regarding passenger fare hike. The ministry has ruled out the news that the ticket prices were increased. The ministry has clarified that ticket prices remain the same. Railway has informed that the fares of festival special trains are higher than the normal trains.

“It may be noted that Passenger operations have always been subsidized by railways. Railways bears loss for travel by passenger. Railways has been running trains in covid times in most challenging circumstances. Running in low occupancy in many sections and still operating in public welfare,” the statement issued by the ministry said.

“Not only this, Railways has taken special care about the Travel by those travelling by lowest fare in trains so that even in Covid times they bear the least burden. In all the trains that are being run, besides other classes, the trains have large number of 2S class coaches which has the lowest fare in the reserved category,” it said.