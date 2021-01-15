Several people killed in strong earthquake

Several people were killed in strong earthquake that hit Indonesia. The earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Sulawesi island in Indonesia on Friday at 1 am. Seven people were killed and hundreds of people were injured in the quake. The epicentre of the earthquake was six kilometers northeast of Majene city at a depth of 10 kilometers.

As per government agencies many houses and buildings were damaged in the earthquake. Damaged buildings include two hotels, the governor’s office and a mall. At least one route into Mamuju had been cut off due to damage to a bridge. On Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the same district damaging several houses.

Indonesia which is situated in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ is regularly hit by earthquakes.