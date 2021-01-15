Sisters from Kerala prove vegetables can be cultivated even on road sides!!!!!

Two sisters have shown the world that they are outstanding not only in academics but also in farming. Gopika and Devika, daughters of Muhamma native Sijumon and Deepa, won attention by farming vegetables on the roadside.

The girls started farming to make the most of their free time during COVID lockdown. They sowed vegetable seeds on the roadside from Muhamma to Thanneermukkam along the Vembanad lakeshore. They were confident as their parents were already into farming and knew they too will excel in the same. Local varieties of tomato, okra, brinjal, and bitter gourd were produced.

Apart from this, the girls also planted cabbage and cauliflower as a trial. Though they were farming on a modest scale, the produce was more than expected. Gopika is an 11th grader at Government Higher Secondary School in SL Puram and Devika is a grade 5 student at ABV HS School in Aryakkara here.