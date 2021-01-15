The Great Indian Kitchen’ releases today on a new OTT platform. Know more!!!!

Malayalam movie, ‘The great Indian kitchen’, starred by national award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan will be released worldwide directly on a new OTT platform today. According to reports the movie will be released on the novel OTT platform, ‘Neestream’.

The release date of the movie was announced by the makers through new posters. Suraj and Nimisha are pairing up for the second time after their hit ‘Thondi muthalum driksakshiyum’. They will play the role of a newly married couple in ‘The great Indian kitchen’. The audience has already given thumbs up for the teaser of the movie.

‘The great Indian kitchen’ is directed by Jeo Baby and produced under the banner of Goodwill Entertainment.