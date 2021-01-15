The wait is over, Covid vaccination starting tomorrow in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid vaccination will start tomorrow in the state. 133 vaccination centers are ready for vaccination. 13,300 people will be vaccinated on the first day. The 4,33,500 doses of Covishield vaccine that reached the state were delivered to the districts.

The vaccine, which should be stored at a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius, was transferred to district warehouses in specially designed vehicles. There are 11 vaccination centers each in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts and 9 each in other districts.

So far, 3,68,866 health workers have been registered in the government and private sectors. Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state was fully prepared for the vaccination and there were no side effects to be feared. Vaccination is from 9 am to 5 pm. Health workers will receive a mobile message about when and where to go to receive the vaccine.