UAE based airline announces flight ticket for 99 Dirhams from UAE

An UAE based airline has announced flight tickets for 99 Dirhams. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the budget airline based at Abu Dhabi has announced discounted offer for tickets. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has started its operation from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The airline is offering reduced prices on tickets starting at Dh99 to 13 destinations from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering flights from Abu Dhabi to destinations such as Alexandria, Bucharest, Budapest, Yerevan, Athens, Larnaca and Odessa, while from Dubai, the airline will fly to Bucharest, Budapest and Sofia.

The reduced prices to the 13 destinations range from Dh99 to Dh219 and the offer will continue until mid-February. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, now also available in Arabic language.