WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Indians Should Be Afraid…. Read more!!!

Thiruvananthapuram: Concerns have been raised about the new privacy policy of WhatsApp, the most popular private messaging platform in India and other countries. The controversy stems from the change in privacy policy that Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has taken over.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014. Since then, users have been concerned about the privacy policy that has now been announced. The policy will share information about WhatsApp subscribers’ phone number, location, mobile network, what kind of WhatsApp groups they belong to, what business accounts they communicate with, and which websites they use through WhatsApp with affiliate companies such as Facebook and Instagram and other Internet companies. Related information on making payments using WhatsApp will also be shared.