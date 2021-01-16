Panaji: The 51st International Indian Film Festival kicks off in Goa. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Prakash Javadekar addressed a function at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Prakash Javedkar said he appreciated all those who worked behind the scenes to make the film festival possible by overcoming the crises created by Covid.

Famous Italian photographer Vittorio Storaro has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer for Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), and The Last Emperor (1987). He added that he hopes the hybrid method will be the start of a lot of changes. Actor Kiccha Sudeep was the chief guest. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Neerja Sekhar (Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting), Amit Khare (Union Secretary for Higher Education and Broadcasting) and members of the jury were present on the occasion.

