The United Nations says Indians are the largest expatriate community in the world….

New Delhi: Indians are the world’s largest expatriate community, according to a United Nations report. The United Nations International Migration 2020 Highlights released on Friday states that there are 18 million Indians living in various parts of the world.

The largest migrations in the 2000-2020 decade were to Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US. Most expatriates are in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the US. The head of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said: “Indians are a very dynamic immigrant community. There are 35 lakh expatriate Indians in the UAE, 27 lakh in the US and 25 lakh in Saudi Arabia”.

There is also a large Indian community in Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and the UK. The U.S. is the country that has received the most immigrants internationally. By 2020, there will be 5.1 million immigrants in the United States. Germany is in second place with 1.6 crore. Saudi Arabia has 1.3 million immigrants, Russia 1.2 million and the UK 90 million. The report also says that the Covid epidemic has slowed down immigration.