Brazil ready to send aircraft for Indian vaccine; Countries of the world in queue for vaccine….

There are many countries waiting for the Indian vaccine. Vaccine- Made in India has already become a brand. Today, Brazil is preparing to send a plane for Indian vaccines as the country begins vaccination. Brazil said it would send two planes to carry the vaccine. But the foreign ministry said it had not decided on exports.

Countries around the world are queuing up for Indian vaccines. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the vaccine would be given to friendly countries. According to the Indian Ministry of Health, the vaccine will be given abroad a step after the start of vaccination in India. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the time was running out in the context of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine being used only for controlled use.